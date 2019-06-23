LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $24,408.30 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $24,408.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $28.15 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 216,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,752,000 after buying an additional 52,606 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,138,000 after buying an additional 327,580 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LivePerson by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 681,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in LivePerson by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 915,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

