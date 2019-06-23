Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Macerich has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.88 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,631.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 270,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,446.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,745 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.