Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGA. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). Magna International had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

