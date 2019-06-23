MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.28 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,467,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 112,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 286,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 86,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

