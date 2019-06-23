MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

MARKS & SPENCER/S stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,573. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.19. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

