Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MTW opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Wednesday. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The stock has a market cap of $214.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.72.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,704.04).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.