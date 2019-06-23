Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 441.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 298.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

