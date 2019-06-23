Michael J. Marien Sells 325 Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Stock

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Director Michael J. Marien sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $10,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MFSF stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $270.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MutualFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 510.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

