Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.55. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

