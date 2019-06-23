Mizuho Analysts Give Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) a $45.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,897,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

