Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 278.80 ($3.64).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 236.70 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

