National Bank Financial Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$39.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$31.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.81.

CPX stock opened at C$30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$24.79 and a 52 week high of C$32.44.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$365.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.7817225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

