National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service."

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTIOF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.25. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 19.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.508 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

