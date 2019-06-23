New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NGD stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

