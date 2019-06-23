Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Buys 87,231 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 87,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $785,951.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $9.23 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.50.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.