Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,178,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 2,955,400 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In other news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $114,047.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,370 shares of company stock valued at $713,017.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nlight by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nlight by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nlight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nlight by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nlight by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Nlight has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $711.23 million, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Nlight had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nlight will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

