Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Nomad Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE NOMD opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $617.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.77 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,818.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 562,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 532,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 592.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 862,031 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 135.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 309,323 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.9% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,435,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 192,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

