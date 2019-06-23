Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. New Street Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.28.

UBER opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

