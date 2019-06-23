Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners raised Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,236. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $370.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 499.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

