Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Oracle from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $5,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,787,324.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,500 shares of company stock worth $38,885,825. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 163,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 10,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

