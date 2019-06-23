Oracle’s (ORCL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Shares of ORCL opened at $56.12 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at $154,566,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $5,501,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,787,324.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,500 shares of company stock worth $38,885,825 in the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,719,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oracle by 4,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300,077 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 573.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,272 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 1,540.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,942 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $59,049,000. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

