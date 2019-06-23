Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $112.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paylocity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $97.95 on Thursday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 144.04, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total transaction of $4,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 868,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,574,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $757,690.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,192 shares of company stock valued at $27,120,606 over the last three months. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,819,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,008,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,096,000 after acquiring an additional 171,514 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $13,600,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Paylocity by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 190,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 138,231 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.