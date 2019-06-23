PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of PDLB opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.47 million, a P/E ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 0.44. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 515.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

