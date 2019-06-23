Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNLM. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Dunelm Group to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 920 ($12.02) in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 721.88 ($9.43).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 979 ($12.79) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 992.79 ($12.97). The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

