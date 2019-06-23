Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.02.

TSE:PD opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.33. The company has a market cap of $728.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Kevin A. Neveu bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$73,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,009,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,464,036.61. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.32, for a total value of C$7,633,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

