Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,729,200 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 5,386,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 824,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NYSE:PSA opened at $240.50 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $247.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $230.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Public Storage by 18,823.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,180,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,148 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.