Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Reduced by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

SIX opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.63 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

