Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $68.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

TPX stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $1,472,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320,077 shares in the company, valued at $23,567,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $28,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,661. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.