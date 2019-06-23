RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMED. Maxim Group reduced their target price on RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on RA Medical Systems from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

RMED stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. On average, analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Irwin sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $73,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Kraws sold 18,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,504.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,065 shares of company stock worth $228,327 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RA Medical Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 239,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RA Medical Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RA Medical Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 71,237 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

