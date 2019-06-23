Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

