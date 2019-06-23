Reviewing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 27.90% 120.25% 20.41% SVMK N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of SVMK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and SVMK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 4 1 2.50 SVMK 0 3 5 0 2.63

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $61.79, indicating a potential downside of 7.49%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.58%. Given SVMK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVMK is more favorable than Match Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and SVMK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $1.73 billion 10.85 $477.94 million $1.33 50.22 SVMK $254.32 million 8.44 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -11.53

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats SVMK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

