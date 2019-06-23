Reviewing Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Zillow Group (NYSE:ZG)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Zillow Group does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nielsen has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen -11.46% 15.52% 3.50% Zillow Group -11.35% -3.18% -2.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.52 billion 1.28 -$712.00 million $1.73 13.53 Zillow Group $1.33 billion 6.86 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -171.54

Zillow Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nielsen and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 5 6 0 2.55 Zillow Group 3 8 6 0 2.18

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $27.73, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $45.93, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Nielsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Nielsen beats Zillow Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment offers data on retail measurement services, such as market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into activities, such as distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior comprising trial and repeat purchase for new products, brand or retailer loyalty, and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services that help clients in taking business decisions in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to the media and advertising industries covering television, radio, print, online, digital, mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.