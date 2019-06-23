Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

REXR opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $41.27.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $194,196.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at $218,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,569,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,706,000 after buying an additional 1,128,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,654,000 after buying an additional 301,872 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,193.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,303,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,104,000 after buying an additional 4,203,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,203,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,868,000 after purchasing an additional 290,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,792,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,794,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

