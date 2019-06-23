Richard Allan Vickers Sells 5,000 Shares of Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Richard Allan Vickers sold 5,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.28, for a total value of C$171,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,885.80.

TSE CGY opened at C$34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.03 million and a PE ratio of 17.57. Calian Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$25.76 and a 52 week high of C$34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Separately, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.25 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

