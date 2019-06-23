Robert W. Baird Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $360.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $269.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $295.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Shopify from $216.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.63.

SHOP stock opened at $326.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -535.82 and a beta of 1.35. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $338.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,657,000 after buying an additional 357,313 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 56.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,199,000 after buying an additional 2,132,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,403,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,063,000 after buying an additional 91,669 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 378.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after buying an additional 684,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,062,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

