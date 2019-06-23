Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) a $250.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $250.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.44.

FB stock opened at $191.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 255,050 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $44,957,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,550,354 shares of company stock worth $275,335,174. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

