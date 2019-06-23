Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 180

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

LON BARC opened at GBX 148.70 ($1.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

In other Barclays news, insider Crawford S. Gillies acquired 30,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

