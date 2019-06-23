S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

STBA opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd D. Brice acquired 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,963.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,611.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

