Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Sasol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sasol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

SSL opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Sasol has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

