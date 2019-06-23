Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Scor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.44. Scor has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

