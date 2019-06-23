Short Interest in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expands By 6.5%

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $608.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of MYR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.