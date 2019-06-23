Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $180.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mongodb to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.15.

MDB stock opened at $169.87 on Wednesday. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.33, for a total transaction of $3,471,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,634 shares of company stock valued at $25,834,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,275,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,732,000 after buying an additional 586,841 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after buying an additional 472,602 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $64,633,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,869,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

