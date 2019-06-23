Stuart J. Chambers Purchases 4,650 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,159 ($28.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. HSBC upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,280 ($29.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,119.33 ($27.69).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

