SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $9.84 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.62.

SunPower stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.10. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.93 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 33,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $265,175.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,464.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $65,906.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,034 shares of company stock valued at $588,421. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SunPower by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SunPower by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SunPower by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 684,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 84,826 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

