Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells $1,472,600.00 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $1,472,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,567,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.42 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 78.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

