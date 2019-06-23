Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $33.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Terex has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $43,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,747 shares of company stock worth $53,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Terex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Terex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

