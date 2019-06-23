Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $300.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $300.00 price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.52.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $221.86 on Friday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 102,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,055,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,086 shares of company stock worth $29,968,066 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $470,949,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 753,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,972,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 321,112 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $79,472,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $55,972,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.