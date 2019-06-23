TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TLOU opened at GBX 6.35 ($0.08) on Wednesday. TLOU Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07.

Get TLOU Energy alerts:

TLOU Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for TLOU Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLOU Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.