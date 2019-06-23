Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 price target on Tronox and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Tronox and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of TROX opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 3.13. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $49,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,027 shares of company stock valued at $305,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3,011.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

