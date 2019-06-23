UBS Group Boosts Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 160

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitie Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 204.33 ($2.67).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

LON MTO opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The stock has a market cap of $554.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.